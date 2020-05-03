‘Saddened and sorry’: Eastern Freeway truckie breaks silence

Mohinder Singh has spoken, through his lawyer, about the Eastern Freeway crash.

The truck driver behind the wheel of the semi-trailer which killed four police officers says he is "sorry''.

Mohinder Singh, 47, was driving his refrigerator truck on a domestic delivery when it allegedly veered across several lanes of the Eastern Freeway in Kew on April 22.

The truck ploughed into three cars - killing four police officers dealing with a Porsche driver in the emergency lane.

Leading Sen-Constable Lynette Taylor, Sen-Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died at the scene.

The Sunday Herald Sun has been told Mr Singh, who is understood to have gone to school and worked in Griffith NSW before moving to Victoria, remains distraught about what occurred.

"Mr Singh is genuinely saddened and sorry that four people have lost their lives as a result of the collision,'' his lawyer Steve Pica said.

'The impact upon their families, friends and work colleagues is also not lost upon him.''

Mr Singh was charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death after spending four days in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Ice pipes were allegedly found in the cabin of the truck and at Mr Singh's Cranbourne home.

Police, however, have not released the results of a blood test.

It is not yet known how Mr Singh plans to run his legal case or whether he will apply for bail.

Four police officers died in the Eastern Freeway crash. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

A court heard last week the father-of-two was suffering from an undiagnosed psychiatric illness and was "distressed and saddened by the tragic consequences'' of the incident.

It was also revealed Mr Singh had suffered anxiety and panic attacks since.

He has sought psychiatric treatment while in custody.

It is understood he is at the Metropolitan Assessment Prison in West Melbourne.

A longtime friend told the Sunday Herald Sun Mr Singh attended the then Catholic High School and Griffith High School where he was an unassuming student.

"Mohinder was very quiet. He just kept to himself,'' the friend said.

"Emotionally and within himself I don't know how you recover from this. I really don't.

"And I don't believe he's an unfeeling person either.

"I do think for Mohinder his conscience will play on him for the rest of his life."

Porsche driver Richard Pusey, intercepted for allegedly speeding at 149kmh, is also in custody.

It will be alleged after Mr Pusey tested positive for drugs following a roadside oral fluid test he fled following the crash.

Investigation continue with warrants executed at Croydon and Frankston.

The warrants were in regard to the trucking company Connect Logistics.

Asked whether the company was being investigated a National Heavy Vehicle Regulator spokeswoman said: "This is an active investigation, being led by Victoria Police."

