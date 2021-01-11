SAD TASK: Police divers recover kayak victim

TRAGIC TASK: On Sunday January 10, 2021, officers from Richmond Police District worked with Police Rescue, Police Divers and the State Emergency Service to recover the body of a woman who died in a kayak accident on Saturday January 9, 2021. File Photo of police diver: Alison Paterson

Police have confirmed they have completed the sad task of recovering the body of a woman who died in a tragic kayaking incident on the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on January 9.

Police were informed the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

Despite efforts to rescue her, she died at the scene.

While rescue crews attended the incident on Saturday, the woman's body could not be recovered because of unsafe conditions.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector, Aaron Greenwood, said the body of the woman kayaker had since been recovered.

"Her body was recovered on Sunday afternoon by Police Rescue and police divers with assistance from the State Emergency Service," he said.

"Her name has not been released but her family has been informed."

Act Insp Greenwood said there were no suspicious circumstance.

"Police will now prepare a report for the coroner," he said.