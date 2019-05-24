Sad closure in quarry death case

BRETT and Bonnie Scovell will today hear their 21-year-old son's name mentioned in a court for the final time after a seven-year wait.

He was the type of son who would affectionately rub his father's head and tell him he loved him, or offer his bed to his old man if his mum's snoring got out of hand.

He didn't want to live off his parents or run the family business and was still working it all out on his own when his life was cut short.

"I sent my child to work in the morning hours of June 5, 2012 - they sent him back in a body bag," Sean's dad Brett Scovell said.

Sean died in 2012 while working at a quarry in Moranbah after he became caught in a conveyor belt.

Sean Scovell

Operator MCG was charged with three counts of breaching health and safety obligations over the death.

Brisbane magistrate Penelope Hay previously found MCG Quarries, proprietor William McDonald and chief executive Tony ­Addinsall failed in their obligations.

Brisbane Magistrates Court will today deliver judgment on the case.

Sean impacted everyone around him, his dad said.

"Sean saw the good in people and lived life for every moment and bought us all along for the ride, he was committed and a goal setter, never striving for near enough or second best," Mr Scovell said.

"He was caring and very loving, always the life of the party, great sense of humour, he made time for people and went out of his way to make others happy."

Before he died, Sean was planning a cruise his parents had booked for his 21st.

Mr Scovell said the family may never feel closure despite the court process finally coming to an end.

"Sean will fade away from the public eye, court documents filed and stored, later to be disposed of in the passing of time," he said.

"Closure is like tomorrow - it never comes, this is just the end of another chapter."