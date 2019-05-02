Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharon Kelsey's unfair dismissal case was adjourned today.
Sharon Kelsey's unfair dismissal case was adjourned today.
Crime

Sacked whistleblower’s case faces delay

by Kelmeny Fraser
2nd May 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOGAN council's sacked whistleblower chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey is facing another delay to her long-running unfair dismissal action today after her case was adjourned.

Ms Kelsey has been self-funding a protracted legal battle against Logan council, suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith and seven councillors who sacked her in February 2018.

She alleges Smith and the councillors were politically aligned and sacked her in retribution for reporting corruption suspicions against Smith to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Smith and the councillors have denied the allegations, blaming performance concerns.

But they are each separately facing fraud charges over Ms Kelsey's dismissal.

Lawyers for the councillors argued the case should be put on hold until the fraud charges were dealt with due to the potential of it prejudicing the criminal matters.

Ms Kelsey's counsel argued a delay would exacerbate her "extreme financial difficulties."

She has been forced to self-fund the legal action, whereas Smith and the seven councillors - Phil Pidgeon, Laurie Smith, Cherie Dalley, Russell Lutton, Trevina Schwartz, Jennie Breene and Steve Swenson - have had their legal representation funded by council insurers.

The CCC alleges the value of the detriment caused to Ms Kelsey as a result of her fraudulent sacking was $100,000 in lost wages.

More Stories

adjournment court logan council unfair dismissal

Top Stories

    Long road ahead for Jonni

    Long road ahead for Jonni

    News At less than two years old, Jonni is proving age is no indication of her resilience. Now friends and family are rallying to support the toddler.

    • 2nd May 2019 4:00 PM
    Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    premium_icon Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    News The incident has been linked to an unregistered car.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news

    Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    premium_icon Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    News "If you're thinking about sneaking into a bottleshop...think twice.”