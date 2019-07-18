Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

S*** HAPPENS: B-double comes to grief on highway

Matt Deans
18th Jul 2019 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A B-DOUBLE was damaged after it ploughed into an abandoned trailer that was left parked on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The trailer jam-packed with manure was struck by the truck, south of Coffs Harbour, between the Bonville Station Rd and Archville Station Rd overpasses.

A B-double truck struck a trailer filled with manure south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A B-double truck struck a trailer filled with manure south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

The impact caused a fuel tank on the B-double to rupture and saw fuel spill over the roadway.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews and Hazmat were called to decant more than 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle and stop it spilling into roadside drains.

Emergency services decanted 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle.
Emergency services decanted 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle.

The driver, shivering in a fresh 5 degree morning around 5am was philosophical saying "oh well, s**t happens".

Police and traffic control crews navigated traffic around the scene until it was cleared.

It appears the trailer had been parked in the awkward spot with no tow vehicle to be found.

The B-double sustained heavy front end damage in the crash.

accident bdouble coffs clarence police coffs harbour fire and rescue nsw manure pacific highway trailer truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Daughter's desperate appeal

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate appeal

    Video Family and the police have called for help to find a missing man.

    Recall of more than 18,000 popular Aussie vehicles

    Recall of more than 18,000 popular Aussie vehicles

    Motoring Three models from one manufacturer have been recalled.

    • 18th Jul 2019 8:21 AM
    HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    premium_icon HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    Breaking The daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns appeals for information