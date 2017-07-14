Ryley puts best foot forward at Oz Grom Open

CORINDI Beach surfer Ryley Smidt showed this week there's a bright future ahead of him on the waves.

Competing in the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head, the natural footer was one of the better performers in the one-to-two foot waves on offer to reach the final of the 14 and under boys division.

Wednesday's final saw one of the most exciting exchanges of the event, with all four surfers posting a handful of good-to-excellent scores.

While Smidt was in contention to claim the title for the majority of the final, it was a last minute exchange between event standouts Jarvis Earle (Cronulla) and Lennox Chell (Avoca) that saw the Coffs Coast grom finish in third position with Earle the winner.