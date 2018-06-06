Russian TV Photoshops smile onto Kim Jong-un

Russian TV broadcast this image of Kim Jong-un smiling during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Picture: Supplied

A RUSSIAN TV station appears to have Photoshopped a smile onto North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un in a news report.

The dictator met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang on Thursday, just weeks before a planned meeting between the US and the North Korean regimen, reports The Sun.

Although Kim did crack a smile during other parts of the meeting, the photos and footage of the moment he posed for the cameras during a handshake with Lavrov show him stony-faced.

But a segment about the meeting during the program "News of the Week" on pro-Putin TV station Russia 1 featured a still of Kim smiling alongside Lavrov.

A photo of the same moment published on the official Twitter of the Russian Foreign Ministry also shows Kim looking grim-faced.

Bloomberg Moscow deputy bureau chief Scott Rose tweeted: "Russian state TV, rising to the occasion, Photoshopped a smile onto North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his meeting with Lavrov."

The host of the show is Dmitry Kiselyov, who has been called a Putin propagandist and claims the US is in league with terror group ISIS.

Mr Lavrov became the first top-ranking Russian to meet with the current head of North Korea.

The pair met ahead of the much talked about meeting between Trump and Kim scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

The Foreign Minister reportedly invited Kim Jong-un to Russia.

In return Kim thanked him for the invitation and asked him to convey his greetings to Vladimir Putin and the Russian people.

Russia 1 has been contacted for a comment.

This story first appeared on The Sun.