Russell says he is ready to part with the past

MOVING ON SALE: The Coffs Coast's most famous resident Russell Crowe. His auction next month is expected to fetch around $3.6 million. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

RUSSELL Crowe is ready to move on from his estranged wife Danielle Spencer.

Sotheby's Australia will host an auction titled "The Art of Divorce," in which 227 different items from the actor's private life will go up for sale.

The auction - which features diamond rings, watches, guitars, movie memorabilia and fine art - will take place in Sydney on April 7, on what would have been Crowe and Spencer's 15th wedding anniversary.

A 2001 Mercedes, valued between $19,000 and $25,000, is also in the lot, along with two motorcycles that could command top dollar.

A lot of memorabilia that once was on show in Russell's Museum of Extraordinary Things at Nymboida is also being sold, including a South Sydney Rabbitohs chopper motorcycle.

"Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life - and the things that are not," Crowe, 53, said.

"Through the process I had a look around and realised I had a lot of stuff. Career stuff, stuff I've collected, and stuff in general.

"Boxes and boxes of stuff ... so in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here's a portion of that collection of stuff."

The couple split in 2012 and have two sons, Tennyson and Charles.

Crowe said the sale was 'cathartic', and a way to 'create space for the future.'

"We've been separated over five years now, our divorce should be finalised around the time of the auction.

"Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it's easy for us to work together on something like this.'

A $100,000 yellow diamond ring, which Crowe bought for Danielle while they were married is up for sale.

"It was unbelievably expensive at the time," Crowe said.

"It wasn't a great gift because it was so expensive she's never wanted to wear it too much for fear of losing it or damaging it."

Rare movie memorabilia including the amour Crowe wore in Gladiator as Maximus will go under the hammer.

The armour is expected to fetch $30,000, while a sword used in the film could sell for $4000.

A working chariot from the set of Gladiator will sell for between $5000 and $10,000.

The Dr Martens boots Crowe wore playing a neo-Nazi in Romper Stomper are also in the catalogue and are valued at $15,000.

A 1890 Italian violin Crowe used in Master and Commander as Jack Aubrey has been valued at $145,000.

Sotheby's Australia chairman Geoffrey Smith estimates the sale could generate up to $3.6million.