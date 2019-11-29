Menu
Russell Crowe wearing the now iconic hat days before he auctioned it off while helping out neighbours in burnt out areas of Nana Glen.
Russell Crowe's thank you to local fireys

Rachel Vercoe
29th Nov 2019 7:35 AM
IT started with a slightly worn, sooty cap worn by a hollywood actor and has ended with $200k being donated to the hard working NSW Rural Fire Service.

In light of recent bushfires on the Mid North Coast, the legend himself, Russell Crowe has stepped up to support his home town and surrounding communities after fires threatened and entered his property and numerous others.

Russell took to twitter on Wednesday with a question - should I auction this hat off?

Russell Crowe auctioned off his sooty hat to support NSWRFS.
He offered to have it signed and personalised to the highest bidder and best of all, to double or triple the winning bid and donate the money to the NSWRFS.

Bids came rolling in and this morning was the cap was sold to the highest bidder for $68,000 USD. That's equivalent to $100k AUD.

He will donate $10k to each Nana Glen brigade and $5k to other across the Mid North Coast.

Brigades Russell Crowe has listed for donations are:

- Coffs RFS,

- Nana Glen 1,

- Nana Glen 7

- Karangi 7m

- Woolgoolga 1,

- Urunga 1,

- Coramba 1,

- Coramba 7,

- Orara1,

- Orara 0,

- Solitary 9,

- Solitary 1,

- Bostabrick 1,

- Corindi 1,

- Corindi 7,

- Sandy Beach,

- Moonee 1,

- Repton,

- MNC support 6,

- Bunts.

Russell Crowe tweeded he will donate money to local NSWRFS.
The past two weeks, as fires ravaged the Mid North Coast, local Rural Fire Services worked tirelessly to save homes including the hollywood actors.

"I want to thank the volunteers all over the state and all over the country that work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," Russell tweeted.

