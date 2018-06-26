Menu
Russell Crowe's latest role has been revealed ahead of the making of an eight part television series.
Russell Crowe to play media mogul

26th Jun 2018 4:30 PM

RUSSELL Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Showtime series about the late Fox News Channel founder.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the 2014 book The Loudest Voice In The Room by Gabriel Sherman.

Sherman's book chronicles the rise and fall of the media mogul who shook up the American political news landscape.

No air date was announced for the series, which will focus on Ailes' journey from local television producer to one of the most influential forces in news.

Ailes was CEO of Fox for 20 years before resigning after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced in 2016.

 

Roger Ailes, the former American television executive and media consultant, who was chairman and CEO of Fox News.
He died at age 77 from complications after a fall in May, 2017.

Crowe is best known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.

