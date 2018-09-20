Rusty lets off steam ahead of Bunnies tilt at GF

Russell Crowe lets off steam at NSW shooting range ahead of derby finals against Roosters

Russell Crowe lets off steam at NSW shooting range ahead of derby finals against Roosters

HE'S no stranger to action on the big screen and yesterday Russell Crowe showed off his shotgun skills at a NSW shooting range.

Sporting a South Sydney Rabbitohs cap, the Hollywood superstar was seen arriving at Coffs Harbour Clay Target Club about 3pm before spending at least two hours shooting in pristine weather.

Two men kept Rusty's scores and triggered flying clay targets while the 54-year-old took aim and fired.

Crowe had a private session at a clay shooting range in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday. Picture: Diimex

Crowe used at least two shotguns and had a large lockbox nearby.

It seems clay target shooting has recently become something of a hobby for the actor.

In July he was coached by Olympic gold medallist Russell Mark and his wife at a shooting range west of Melbourne.

"To be honest, he is getting really good at it," Mark said at the time.

"We have been helping him for about six or so months and he has developed into a very good marksman.

"He contacted me out of the blue to help him to get started. He is a good bloke. It is just great for our sport that someone of his calibre is getting involved in it."

Crowe has been coached by Olympic gold medallist Russell Mark and his wife at a shooting range west of Melbourne. Picture: Diimex

Crowe has been filming scenes for an upcoming epic on Ned Kelly called The True History Of The Kelly Gang.