Rushforth Park redevelopment gets underway

Action between the Grafton City Slickers (blue) and the Yamba Breakers (black) in the CL 12's at Rushforth Park last year.

Action between the Grafton City Slickers (blue) and the Yamba Breakers (black) in the CL 12's at Rushforth Park last year.

FOOTBALL :Grafton’s home of football is set for some big changes after works on two new canteen buildings got under way late last month.

Rushforth Park has been a football hub from juniors right through to senior levels and, after years of applications and planning, works are finally in motion on the South Grafton complex.

Grafton United Football Club secretary Lynn Rudder was excited to see all the hard work finally coming to fruition.

“We are all very excited about the canteen and the improvements being made,” Rudder said.

“It is part of the upgrade to the whole of Rushforth Park. This has been decades in the wanting and making and the success has been made possible by efforts of multiple people in that time who have built the depth of knowledge and skills that enabled the successful grant applications.”

Rudder pointed to Clarence Valley Council member Rachelle Passmore as one of the key stakeholders in the drive for the upgrades.

“There were various grants and council funds involved. All the user groups have been a part of meetings with council for at least two years to design it.

“Rachelle has been a huge help in all of this, along with the rest of the team,” she said.

While the structures will predominantly be canteens, Rudder said they would serve much more of a purpose.

“I keep saying canteen but the building is much more than that. It includes a long list of facilities,” she said.

COVID-19 has put a hold on football in the region for now, but the sport will look to come back stronger than ever with a new-look hub.