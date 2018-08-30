Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman makes gross discovery in chicken. Picture: Kylie Mason/Facebook
Woman makes gross discovery in chicken. Picture: Kylie Mason/Facebook
Health

Sickening find inside Coles chicken

by Ally Foster
30th Aug 2018 7:45 AM

A WOMAN was left feeling disgusted after cutting into a Coles roast chicken to find the flesh inside was a sickly green colour - but the store claims it is still safe to eat.

Kylie Mason, from Lithgow NSW, posted a picture of the chicken on the supermarket's Facebook page saying: "Thought I'll do a baked chook for dinner last night, unfortunately we couldn't eat it."

But Coles responded saying there was an explanation for why the meat was discoloured and that it wasn't harmful to eat.

"This looks like deep pectoral myopathy (DPM). Deep pectoral myopathy is a green discolouration of the flesh caused by swelling from oxygen deficiency in the muscle. This can occur if the bird flaps its wings too much," Coles responded.

"If the chicken has been consumed, it is not harmful, but this is not how we want our chicken to reach you.

"We have strict quality standards that our poultry partners work to and this chicken should not have been packed."

The store offered Kylie a full refund and she later responded saying the situation had been "rectified".

Related Items

Show More
chicken coles editors picks food green shopping

Top Stories

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    News From September 1 motorists will be required to slow down to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle displaying blue or red flashing lights.

    • 30th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
    Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    premium_icon Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    News The Nationals seek to replace long serving members of parliament.

    Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    premium_icon Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    Crime ONE of NSW’s most wanted men has been arrested.

    Police make a chilling discovery

    premium_icon Police make a chilling discovery

    News A wanted man has been located in a freezer at Yamba.

    Local Partners