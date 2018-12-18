Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman strips on bus. Picture: 7 News
Woman strips on bus. Picture: 7 News
Offbeat

Shock at naked bus dance

by Ally Foster
18th Dec 2018 7:10 AM

PASSENGERS on a Sydney bus were left gobsmacked when a woman stripped naked and began to pole dance in front of them.

The incident occurred on the 532 from Marrickville to Bondi Junction, with the woman and her friend boarding on Cleveland St in Chippendale.

The women sat down quietly like everyone else for a while, according to 7 News, but not long after one of them decided to give the other passengers a show.

CCTV shows the woman standing up in bus and stripping completely naked before giving an impromptu dance and asking passengers for donations.

Someone alerts the bus driver to the situation who then contacts radio control.

Eventually the woman finishes her dance and wraps a shawl around herself before hopping off the bus.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance was not impressed with the woman's actions, telling the news network that kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

"People should just get on board, behave, and get off," he said.

More Stories

Show More
naked bus dance nudity pole dance sydney

Top Stories

    Search resumes for missing man

    Search resumes for missing man

    News THE search for a 28-year-old man swept out to sea last night continues on the Mid North Coast.

    • 18th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    Two dead, one missing after beach tragedy

    News Police, lifesavers to resume the search this morning

    New centre dedicated to Aboriginal patients opens

    New centre dedicated to Aboriginal patients opens

    News New $930,000 addition to Coffs hospital.

    Beefed up bidding war

    Beefed up bidding war

    News Going, going, gone

    Local Partners