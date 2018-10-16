Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Can you spot the awkward mistake? Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter
Can you spot the awkward mistake? Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter
Offbeat

Seller’s X-rated mistake in photo

by Ally Foster
16th Oct 2018 8:34 AM

A MUM was left mortified after uploading a seemingly innocent snap of two wardrobes she was trying to sell online, only to have it pointed out there was a rather embarrassing addition to the photo.

Sophie Eke thought her mum Julie's blunder was too hilarious not to share with the world and uploaded the picture in question to Twitter.

Can you spot the X-rated addition?

Can you spot the awkward mistake? Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter
Can you spot the awkward mistake? Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter

It seems Julie didn't realise the mirror showed off a lot more than she bargained for, revealing in a text message to her daughter how it was pointed out to her.

"Omg Sophie I have put a wardrobe photo up to sell and a lady has just messaged me to say she can see my boobs in the mirror," the text read.

That is not a message you want to receive from a stranger. Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter
That is not a message you want to receive from a stranger. Picture: Sophie Eke/Twitter

Sophie was also kind enough to include the awkward text exchange between the stranger her clued her mother in to her mistake.

The post has been shared over 23,000 times, turning Julie's embarrassing gaffe into a viral sensation.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks mirror naked online seller wardrobes

Top Stories

    How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    premium_icon How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    Politics The moment that Sabrina realised she needed to change career plans to help the region's kids.

    Win a journey to Japan

    Win a journey to Japan

    News Win the holiday of a lifetime.

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News The ATM was stolen and set alight.

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Breaking OCCUPANTS retrieved from vehicle after tree collision

    Local Partners