Food worker fired for sickening act

A FOOD stand employee has been fired after sickening footage emerged of him spitting on a pizza base before continuing to cook it and serve it up for a customer.

The video was shared across Instagram and Facebook and shows Jaylon Kerley spitting a giant string of saliva onto a pizza base before covering it up with tomato sauce.

Kerley worked in a food stand at Comerica Park ballpark in Detrioit, US.

The colleague who filmed the disgusting act and shared the video online, Nell May, was also fired.

"I was sent home early today because I didn't have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long. So they yelled at me and told me to go home," he wrote on Instagram

"But since they made me go home early I couldn't wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!!!

"The customers don't deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!"

Local police reportedly closed the food stand down once they learned about the food tampering and arrested Kerley.

"This is nasty. Never eating at Comerica park again," one person commented on the post.

Another added: "That's sickening . Someone needs to spit in his mouth."