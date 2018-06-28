Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

RUSH HOUR: Cyclist targeted by cruel attack

by Ally Foster
28th Jun 2018 6:34 AM

SHOCKING footage shows a thug reaching out of a car window and pushing a terrified cyclist off the road.

The disturbing clip, filmed from inside the moving vehicle, shows the biker user somersaulting violently into a bush.

As the biker crashes at considerable speed, other men in the car are heard laughing at the cruel assault.

While it is unclear where or when the incident took place, it appears to have happened on a country road.

The unnamed attacker was wearing a light blue T-shirt and has short, dark hair which is greying at the sides.

The video first emerged on a Facebook group named Have A Whinge.

-Read more at The Sun

Related Items

Show More
cycling cyclists editors picks road rage

Top Stories

    Cold night ahead for Sleep Out participants

    Cold night ahead for Sleep Out participants

    News IT could be a rainy night for those taking part in tonight's C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out.

    Bellingen Shire endorses a koala park over timber industry

    premium_icon Bellingen Shire endorses a koala park over timber industry

    News Logging in doubt around Bellingen after council endorses Koala Park

    Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic on Pacific Hwy

    Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic on Pacific Hwy

    News Traffic has cleared after a truck jackknifed on the Pacific Highway.

    Solo kayaker feels the brunt of the Tasman

    premium_icon Solo kayaker feels the brunt of the Tasman

    News After eight weeks at sea, the New Zealand coastline is bearing down.

    Local Partners