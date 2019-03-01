RUSH HOUR: Bride’s fury over ‘ugly’ cake

She sent a nasty email demanding a refund. Picture: The Caker

7:20am

Semi-identical twins discovered in Qld

A set of Queensland twins have been identified as just the second semi-identical twins in the world and the first to be discovered during pregnancy.

The boy and girl share 100 per cent of their mother's genes but share only a proportion of their father's DNA.

The twins were born four years ago but it's taken researchers several years to confirm if they were in fact sesquizygotic, or semi-identical.

A paper about them was published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

One of the authors, foetal medicine specialist and UNSW deputy vice-chancellor Professor Nicholas Fisk, was working in Brisbane when he came across the then-pregnant mother.

"The mother's ultrasound at six weeks showed a single placenta and positioning of amniotic sacs that indicated she was expecting identical twins," he said.

"However, an ultrasound at 14 weeks showed the twins were male and female, which is not possible for identical twins."

Prof Fisk said after extensive genetic testing to rule out chromosomal abnormalities, they concluded the most likely scenario was the mother's egg was simultaneously fertilised by two of the father's sperm before dividing

He said the twins, who are healthy and developing well, were a rarity. The only other reported case of sesquizygotic twins occurred in the US in 2007, when the boy and girl were infants.

-AAP

7:00am

Detective removed from Tyrell case

New South Wales' most high-profile detective has been off the case for missing boy William Tyrell following claims of misconduct.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin led a fresh search for William last year but is now under an internal investigation.

It is believed the investigation is relating to his conduct on Strike Force Rosann which was set up to look into the three-year-old's disappearance.

It is understood Det Insp Jubelin is being interviewed by the Professional Standards Command over the matter.

He's facing allegations relating to staff management and using a mobile phone without a warrant to record someone, AAP said.

An inquest into William's 2014 disappearance is due to be held in March and will run for a week before resuming in August.

Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin has been removed from the William Tyrrell investigation. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

6:35am

Bride slams baker over 'ugly' cake

A bride-to-be has blasted a celebrity baker for making her the "ugliest cake ever" and has demanded a refund.

The unnamed Australian bride hired Jordan Rondel, known as The Caker, to make the pièce de résistance for her big day.

Jordan shared photos of the dessert, which is a pale pink two-tiered cake, decorated with flowers and berries, on her Instagram.

She wrote: "Apparently this is the ugliest cake this customer has ever seen.

"So ugly it won't be served at the wedding tomorrow."

Jordan, whose fans include Lorde and model Erin O'Connor, was shocked to receive an angry email from the bridezilla.

Jordan posted the angry bride's messaged online. She wrote: "I don't know how I've paid for the simplest cake with minimal decorations and paid the amount I have just cos it's "the Caker" - this is just unacceptable.

"This is the ugliest cake I've seen. I want a full refund."

And she signed off by saying: "I expect a reply back."

Jordan confirmed she refunded her, saying she had "no other option".

She posted: "I personally loved the look of this cake, which we felt fitted what the customer asked for, and ultimately we would never send out something we weren't happy with … so I'm completely shook."

The post has racked up hundreds of comments, most in support of Jordan.

One person said: "That customer of yours must be a scammer or a crazy person. Everybody loves your cake!"

Another agreed, saying: "OMG what a bridezilla! This is crazy!! I would never send back a delicious and beautiful caker cake."

-Read more.

She sent a nasty email demanding a refund. Picture: The Caker

6:10am

Pell's lawyer sorry for 'vanilla sex' comment

George Pell's high profile barrister Robert Richter has apologised for the "terrible choice of phrase", which saw him describe Pell's sexual abuse of young boys as "plain vanilla sexual penetration".

The remark was said during a plea hearing for the cardinal and caused major outrage.

Pell is now behind bars awaiting sentence for orally raping the boy, and molesting him and another 13-year-old after a Sunday mass in 1996.

During the hearing Mr Richter used the phrase to claim there were no aggravating features to Pell's offending.

"This is no more than a plain, vanilla sexual penetration case where a child is not volunteering or actively participating," he said.

He issued an apology late Thursday afternoon, after a "sleepless night reflecting".

"In seeking to mitigate sentence I used a wholly inappropriate phrase for which I apologise profusely to all who interpreted it in a way it was never intended: it was in no way meant to belittle or minimise the suffering and hurt of victims of sex abuse, and in retrospect I can see why it caused great offence to many," he wrote in a statement.

"I hope my apology is accepted as sincerely as it is meant and I will never repeat such carelessness in my choice of words which might offend." County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd was immediately unimpressed by Mr Richter's remark.

"It must be clear by now I am struggling with that," Judge Kidd replied. He described the five charges a jury convicted Pell of in December as brutal and callous.

George Pell's lawyer, Robert Richter QC has apologised for the “terrible” phrase he used in court. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

5:45am

Boy, woman attacked by dingo in Qld

Two people have been flown to hospital after being attacked by a dingo on Queensland's Fraser Island on Thursday evening.

A nine-year-old boy suffered serious lacerations to his legs and a 24-year-old woman had deep injuries to her arms and legs.

Paramedics were called to Eurong on the eastern side of the island at about 5.45pm, where they treated the boy and woman at the scene.

They were then taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.