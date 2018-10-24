Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Offbeat

X-rated mistake in wedding photo

by Ally Foster
24th Oct 2018 8:49 AM

A picture of a bride and groom taken from an unfortunate angle has turned an innocent wedding snap into something very rude.

The picture was uploaded to Imgur and caused many users to do a double take while they tried to process what was actually going on - can you figure it out?

Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur
Can you see the cheeky mistake? Picture: imdur254/Imgur

The picture shows a bride and groom speaking at their reception surrounding by wedding guests.

However, at first glance the unfortunate placement of a woman's arm makes it look as though the bride has her bare butt on display.

The uploader captioned the snap: "Party in the front, business in the back."

Many users were tricked by the hilarious optical illusion, with one writing: "Ya had me there for half a second."

"My 4 year old saw this and said mummy why is her butt out," another said.

Related Items

Show More
double take editors picks photograph wedding picture

Top Stories

    Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    premium_icon Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    Politics Libs' Senate leader grilled over Hogan's crossbench motives

    Curbing our drowning crisis

    premium_icon Curbing our drowning crisis

    News One in three toddlers under four can't climb out of a pool.

    New law to make adoption easier for couples

    premium_icon New law to make adoption easier for couples

    Parenting THE adoption of NSW children will be made easier under reforms.

    Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter tasked to open ocean rescue

    News Rescue Helicopter has been tasked off the coast of Coffs Harbour

    Local Partners