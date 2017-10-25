Rural Crime Week in NSW offers tough reforms

GETTING TOUGH: Police Minister Troy Grant has launched the second annual Rural Crime Week.

GETTING TOUGH: Police Minister Troy Grant has launched the second annual Rural Crime Week. Bruce Thomas / Daily Examiner

NSW Rural Crime Week is underway just days after the State Government introduced a Bill to strengthen legislation on stock theft, trespass and illegal hunting.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said farmers and property owners may be assured the government is working closely with the NSW Police Force to stamp out rural crime.

"I welcome the proposal to introduce rural crime prevention teams to bolster and improve the response in our region,” Mr Fraser said.

"The job of a farmer is hard enough without having livestock stolen or fences ruined in wanton acts of destruction.

"Unfortunately, police often find rural crimes go unreported because victims believe there is no proof or it isn't serious enough to warrant a police investigation.

"This year's Rural Crime Week is all about dispelling that doubt.

"Vigilance is key and I urge residents to continue to assist police by reporting any suspicious activity.”

Minister for Police Troy Grant said the review of the current law undertaken by former NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Steve Bradshaw provided important guidance for the government in crafting the reforms currently before Parliament.

"These measures ensure courts have appropriate penalties available to hold offenders to account and to deter would-be criminals from engaging in this hideous behaviour,” Mr Grant said.

"It costs country communities and hard-working rural residents a fortune.

"Our reforms are designed to give regional officers the legislative framework they need to solve these crimes and give farmers more confidence to report any incidents.”