Running with purpose at Coffs Parkrun

ON THE Coffs Harbour Christmas parkrun, 129 people crossed the line including a visiting family from the UK raising awareness about dementia.

Their dad and grandad, Roy Davies, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015. Roy is a big fan of Coffs Harbour, having visited a number of times, to see his daughter Hilary who lives here. He said he loves the natural paradise and friendly locals. Sadly Roy is now in care and unable to visit.

Avid parkrunner Jake Davies said, "We were so excited there's a parkrun in Coffs. My grandad Roy loved his visits here and we feel really proud to have run in his honour. Thank you Coffs for helping us raise awareness about the debilitating condition of dementia'.

Dementia affects more than 400,000 people and their families in Australia this year and the number is rising. For more information or to donate to Dementia Australia see www.dementia.org.au

Anyone is welcome at the Coffs Park Run, which is held each Saturday at 7am and offers anyone the chance to run a timed 5km run for free; with a focus on fun rather than competition. It's you against the clock.

The Coffs course is Park Beach Reserve to North Wall and back twice, followed by coffee at the Surf Club. More details about this fun and sociable event available at parkrun.com.au/coffsharbour