Menu
Login
News

Running with purpose at Coffs Parkrun

FOR ROY: Joshua, Jake, Nicky, Hilary and Martin Davies.
FOR ROY: Joshua, Jake, Nicky, Hilary and Martin Davies. Contributed
Wendy Andrews
by

ON THE Coffs Harbour Christmas parkrun, 129 people crossed the line including a visiting family from the UK raising awareness about dementia.

Their dad and grandad, Roy Davies, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015. Roy is a big fan of Coffs Harbour, having visited a number of times, to see his daughter Hilary who lives here. He said he loves the natural paradise and friendly locals. Sadly Roy is now in care and unable to visit.

Avid parkrunner Jake Davies said, "We were so excited there's a parkrun in Coffs. My grandad Roy loved his visits here and we feel really proud to have run in his honour. Thank you Coffs for helping us raise awareness about the debilitating condition of dementia'.

Dementia affects more than 400,000 people and their families in Australia this year and the number is rising. For more information or to donate to Dementia Australia see www.dementia.org.au

Anyone is welcome at the Coffs Park Run, which is held each Saturday at 7am and offers anyone the chance to run a timed 5km run for free; with a focus on fun rather than competition. It's you against the clock.

The Coffs course is Park Beach Reserve to North Wall and back twice, followed by coffee at the Surf Club. More details about this fun and sociable event available at parkrun.com.au/coffsharbour

Topics:  coffs parkrun dementia

Coffs Coast Advocate
Events on the Coffs Coast

Events on the Coffs Coast

Pick a venue to spend your New Years Eve.

Australian personalities 2017: The names on everyone's lips

State of Origin legend Johnathan Thurston has been recognised for his work championing indigenous education.

Love them or loathe them, these A-listers had the nation talking

Extreme heat may cause danger if power lines sag

LOOK UP: Heatwave conditions can quickly turn power lines into a safety hazard.

Essential Energy boss issues heatwave warning to look up and live

Elderly heat victim sparks paramedic warning

HOT TROT: Paramedics warn people to take care as summer heatwave conditions roll in.

Elderly Bellingen man feeling heat sparks paramedic warning

Local Partners