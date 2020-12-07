Running out of options: Coffs' homeless crisis escalates

Coffs Harbour City Council says the Jetty precinct east of the railway is popular with 'illegal campers' and there have been several complaints about bad behaviour.

WITH rental vacancies dropping to zero in some areas and house prices surging, the region's homelessness crisis is escalating.

Pre-Covid there were warnings of a 'perfect storm' of rising house prices and declining wages pushing more and more people to the edge.

Now as we emerge from the worst of the pandemic the situation is escalating as people escape the city.

Owners are returning to the region to work from home in properties they previously rented out while new listings are quickly snapped up.

'IT'S CRAZY': Coffs housing market shows no sign of slowing

Earlier this month Coffs Harbour City Council rangers handed out a number of fines at the Coffs Harbour Jetty where people have been sleeping in their cars.

The post was shared by homeless advocate Sarah Mills.

Sarah Mills with her family.

Ms Mills has called out all three levels of Government and said no one was addressing the issue effectively.

"People need to remember this is still many people's daily life," she said.

"How can we be proud of our country when you have got kids living in cars because nobody wants to help."

'He's scared we are going to sleep on cardboard'

Coffs Harbour City Council says the role of its rangers is to apply the law "and values requested by the community" and that the Jetty precinct east of the railway is a problem area for them.

"It is a particularly attractive and popular area frequented by illegal campers," the Council representative said.

"There are two points of entry to this precinct that are prominently sign posted and advise that camping is not permitted.

Council receives a significant number of complaints from the community about people camping in their vehicles (which includes cars, camper vans, caravans, motor homes and the like) within areas that prohibit this activity."

Homeless people taking shelter at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood centre.

According to Council the basis of most complaints arise from some poor behaviour.

"And their disregard for the surrounding environment that they use as their toilet, defecating and leaving toilet paper and general litter behind for others to deal with.

"While many of the campers are respectful of the environment the provision of signage is a blanket restriction that applies to all."

Accordingly, anyone found to be in contravention of the signage can expect to receive an infringement if they are caught.

"Our rangers in most cases would not be aware of a person's personal circumstances including being homeless."

To learn more about the issue of homelessness in our area you can attend a film screening by the Bellingen Nambucca Affordable Housing Action Group.

They will host the Home Matters Film Launch and Community Conversation on December 15 at the Bellingen Memorial Hall.

A petition has also been launched calling on the Coffs Harbour Showground to be opened to homeless families.

As of early Monday afternoon (December 7) it had 1,037 signatures.