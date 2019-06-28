Running in winter is the way to go

The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is just over two months away.

ATHLETICS: We all know how hard it can be to get moving and stay motivated during winter.

The mornings are cold and dark, multiple layers are required and staying indoors and under the covers can be very enticing.

However, running outside in the cold air can be invigorating, not to mention the endorphins it releases.

Training for an event or running with friends can be an excellent motivator during the colder months.

That's the tip from the organisers of the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8.

The unique 'off-road' event has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the scenic Coffs Creek Walkway.

With 10 weeks until race day, event director Sinclair Black said:

"There is still plenty of time to choose an event and kick start your training program,” Black said.

For those looking for some motivation, parkrun is an excellent option. It is a free, timed 5km event open to runners and walkers of all standards and takes place at 7am every Saturday morning. Locations include Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour and the Boardwalk in Urunga.

"It is a great way of assessing where your running fitness is at and testing yourself against others and the clock before deciding which distance to compete in at the Running Festival,” Black said. .

Another training option are the RETRO group running sessions at 6am on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fitzroy Oval. Suitable for all abilities, Coach Andrew Rowlings provides technique advice and tips to all comers.

The Mid North Coast Cross Country series provides another opportunity to run with others, with events held at a different locations around the Coffs Coast each Sunday morning. Commencing at 9am it offers 2km, 5km and 10km timed fun runs for all ages and levels of experience. Upcoming events include Corindi, Woolgoolga, Central Bucca and Woolgoolga.

Whatever keeps you motivated and moving during winter, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is a great goal to work towards. Entries for the event are now open, with early bird prices available until the end of July.

For more information and to enter, go to www.villagesports.com.au