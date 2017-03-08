24°
News

Running fugitive to front Coffs Harbour Local Court

8th Mar 2017 8:47 AM Updated: 9:17 AM
Shotgun pointed at police south of Coffs Harbour Sunday, 11 December 2016.
Shotgun pointed at police south of Coffs Harbour Sunday, 11 December 2016. Frank Redward

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FUGITIVE accused of pointing a shotgun at police before leading them on a high speed chase appeared at Lismore Local Court via videolink yesterday.

David Michael Bell, 38, was wanted in Queensland and South Australia when he allegedly pointed a gun at police after being pulled over at Macksville for a random breath test in early December.

Photos
View Gallery

His run came to an end two and a half weeks later after police chased his van for more than 200km.

Bell and an accomplice were finally arrested after their van was dumped in the Richmond River at South Ballina.

Yesterday Bell was ordered to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, March 14.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast crime fugitive macksville shotgun

Running fugitive to front Coffs Harbour Local Court

Running fugitive to front Coffs Harbour Local Court

A FUGITIVE accused of pointing a shotgun at police before leading them on a high speed chase appeared at Lismore Local Court via videolink yesterday.

Coffs drinking-related violence falls at establishments

GOING DOWN: Alcohol-related violence at establishments in Coffs Harbour has declined.

Coffs alcohol related assaults continue to fall

Now into its 21st year, NTL in a league of its own

GAME ON: The 21st edition of the National Touch League starts in Coffs harbour today with the finals due to be played on Saturday.

Nattional Touch League titles start in Coffs Harbour today.

Boat skipper fined over false emergency

Make sure your EPIRB is registered.

EPIRB false alarm at Minnie Waters

Local Partners

Circus leaves our community divided

IT'S a controversial topic that has seen soaring ticket sales despite a slew of heavy public criticism.

Coffs Coast has the X Factor

X Factor star Roshani Priddis will perform this year.

Celebrating culture, diversity and inclusiveness in the community

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Sharon Edwards memorial a chance to say goodbye

Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

Memorial to celebrate life of missing Grafton school teacher

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

HE BOASTS 13 Grammy nominations and album sales of more than 25 million copies.

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Large Modern Home in Ultra-Convenient Location...

2/235 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $539,000

Occupying a very convenient position between the Jetty Foreshores and the CBD is this immaculate property blessed with a very generous floorplan. Boasting enough...

Blue chip Jetty location boasting stunning ocean views!

1/146 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 Auction

Forget ocean "glimpses"...these are wow factor views in one of our most sought after locations! Welcome to a sweeping panorama of ocean and islands, along with a...

Investors, retirees, first homebuyers this one is a real special!

1/14 Condon Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $329,000

You'll be impressed with the neat and tidy appearance of this Unit. Fully fenced with electronic gated entry, this complex of six brick and tile Units was recently...

A home that will tick all the boxes

54 Newmans Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 5 3 4 $799,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on the 681sqm elevated yet level allotment, this home offers the best in modern living with a fantastic aspect. The home itself has been well...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

Rural residential setting, the perfect family home

59 Lake Russell Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $599,000 ...

Located in the ever-popular suburb of Emerald Beach, an easy 15min drive from the CBD of Coffs Harbour you will find this north facing three-bedroom brick home.

Exclusive address! Expansive, stunning views!

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $799,000

This immaculate villa terrace home occupies a privileged headland position that showcases some of the best ocean views Coffs Harbour has on offer. Located in the...

HEADLAND HOME NESTLED ON 923sqm OF LAND

31 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 $899,000 ...

Perfectly positioned to the front of the allotment and a short stroll to 2 beaches, this home offers some of the best ocean views on the Coffs coast. Set in an...

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,099,000

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

The perfect starter home...

2 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 2 $299,000 ...

Located in the small township of Nana Glen which is approximately 20 minute drive from Coffs Harbour. This sweet home was moved to this location and has been...

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Local agents giving back

HAPPY TO RECEIVE: A donation has been made to The Men's Resource Centre by McGrath Estate agents. From left David Lee, Sue Francis, Martin Wells, Jean Clayton and Bruce Thomas.

McGrath Estate Agents begin a campaign of cash donations

Highway works add to land values

Upgraded sections of the Pacific Highway have been found to have contributed to land value increases on the North Coast.

Valuer-General notes land value rises around completed hwy projects

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!