Running fugitive to front Coffs Harbour Local Court

A FUGITIVE accused of pointing a shotgun at police before leading them on a high speed chase appeared at Lismore Local Court via videolink yesterday.

David Michael Bell, 38, was wanted in Queensland and South Australia when he allegedly pointed a gun at police after being pulled over at Macksville for a random breath test in early December.

His run came to an end two and a half weeks later after police chased his van for more than 200km.

Bell and an accomplice were finally arrested after their van was dumped in the Richmond River at South Ballina.

Yesterday Bell was ordered to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday, March 14.