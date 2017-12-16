Running for fun and a greater importance

FUNDRAISER: Coffs Harbour parkrunnners will raise funds for Dementia Australia next Saturday. Pictured are Meredith Martin, Zac Kenny, Hilary Davies and Jacqi Howe.

COFFS Harbour's parkrun crew will welcome a visiting UK family, on Saturday, December 23 running in honour of their dad Roy Davies, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015

Roy is a big fan of Coffs Harbour, having visited a to see his daughter Hilary Davies who has lived here since 2012.

"The Davies family is keen to raise funds and awareness to assist research into this debilitating condition, which is sadly becoming more common,” parkrun organiser Zac Kennedy said.

Parkrun is held every Saturday morning at 7am in various locations around the world and offers anyone the chance to run a timed 5km run for free, with a focus on fun rather than competition.

The Davies family are regular park runners and are looking forward to running with Coffs parkrunners for the first time and sharing a cause that is close to their hearts. Other family members and friends will also be 'Running for Roy' in 10 other parkruns around the world on the same day.

The Coffs course is Park Beach Reserve to North Wall and back twice, followed by coffee at the surf club.

Everyone is welcome.

See parkrun.com.au/coffsharbour or donate at dementia.org.au