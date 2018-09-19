Running Festival's incredible community footprint

SPIRITED EFFORT: Members of Village Sport, Rotary, Bendigo Bank and the four charities at this week's post Coffs Coast Running Festival function.

VILLAGE Sports, organisers of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, together with the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, have announced $18,000 in proceeds from the 2018 event will be distributed to local charities and community groups.

This brings the total raised by the event since 2011 and shared locally, to $174,000.

At a sponsor's function, cheques were presented to local charities and very worthy recipients, Early Connections, Camp Quality Coffs Harbour, Life Education and Coffs Coast Autism.

The funds will have a huge impact on these charities enabling them to purchase much-needed play equipment for the children; help deliver health and drug education to classrooms; and assist in supporting north coast families on their cancer journey.

St John Ambulance, Friends of the Botanic Gardens and Friends of the Coffs Creek Walkway were also beneficiaries from the proceeds of the event.

Each of these organisations supports the event by providing volunteers to ensure its smooth operation.

They assist with tasks such as managing the water stations, ensuring the track is in good shape and first aid on the day.

Race Director Noel Phillips was thrilled with the success of the 2018 event which attracted over 1,200 competitors and 200 volunteers from the local community.

"We were delighted to welcome back Steve Moneghetti as the event ambassador who proved to be a huge hit with athletes across all age groups and abilities. Steve won both the 10km and 3km events and chatted his way through the crowd in the 3km event," Phillips said.

"After a week of rain, the sunshine was a welcome relief and provided ideal running conditions for all the competitors. Everything ran very smoothly thanks to our huge team of volunteers and the feedback from all involved has been extremely positive.

"We were delighted to welcome Southern Cross University on board this year as a new sponsor of the event and hope it is the start of a long relationship with them.

"We would also like to thank all the members of the local community including businesses, families, schools and community groups for coming along and supporting one of Coffs Harbour largest homegrown sporting events."

The date for next year's Bendigo Bank Running Festival has been set for Sunday, September 8, 2019.