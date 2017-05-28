Running Festival entries open

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: This year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is being held on Sunday, September 3.

ENTRIES are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

The event, to be held this year on Sunday September 3, has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km fun run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

"We are so lucky to have this unique running track in the middle of our town taking in many beautiful parts of Coffs such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek, the Showground and Park Beach,” event director Sinclair Black said.

The Running Festival is now in its seventh year and Black said it attracted more than 1,600 participants last year.

"It's great to see the event is growing in popularity and stature, both locally and regionally and we hope the momentum continues,” he said.

The major sponsor, Bendigo Bank is on board again like it has been every year since the event was first run.

"We are community focused at Bendigo Bank and believe in giving back to the community, to acknowledge their support,” local branch manager Warren Hughes said.

"We are proud to be involved with such a valued and worthwhile community event again.”

The Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge is again part of this year's Running Festival, which encourages participation from local school children and awards cash prizes to the schools with the largest numbers of participants to spend on sporting equipment.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival raises money for local charities and community groups and has raised more than $150,000 since the inaugural event in 2011.

Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections are among the charities that will benefit again this year.

"It really is a wonderful community event run with the help of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour who provide volunteers and assist with the event set up and pack down,” Black said.

"We also rely on the various charities who run the water stations.”

Village Sports is offering early bird prices again this year until August so all those planning on taking part to enter early are encouraged to take advantage of the cheaper entry fees.

For more information and to enter the 2017 Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Father's Day, go to www.villagesports.com.au.