24°
Sport

Running Festival entries open

28th May 2017 8:30 AM
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: This year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is being held on Sunday, September 3.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: This year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is being held on Sunday, September 3. Nashys Pix

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ENTRIES are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

The event, to be held this year on Sunday September 3, has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km fun run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

"We are so lucky to have this unique running track in the middle of our town taking in many beautiful parts of Coffs such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek, the Showground and Park Beach,” event director Sinclair Black said.

The Running Festival is now in its seventh year and Black said it attracted more than 1,600 participants last year.

"It's great to see the event is growing in popularity and stature, both locally and regionally and we hope the momentum continues,” he said.

The major sponsor, Bendigo Bank is on board again like it has been every year since the event was first run.

"We are community focused at Bendigo Bank and believe in giving back to the community, to acknowledge their support,” local branch manager Warren Hughes said.

"We are proud to be involved with such a valued and worthwhile community event again.”

The Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge is again part of this year's Running Festival, which encourages participation from local school children and awards cash prizes to the schools with the largest numbers of participants to spend on sporting equipment.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival raises money for local charities and community groups and has raised more than $150,000 since the inaugural event in 2011.

Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections are among the charities that will benefit again this year.

"It really is a wonderful community event run with the help of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour who provide volunteers and assist with the event set up and pack down,” Black said.

"We also rely on the various charities who run the water stations.”

Village Sports is offering early bird prices again this year until August so all those planning on taking part to enter early are encouraged to take advantage of the cheaper entry fees.

For more information and to enter the 2017 Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Father's Day, go to www.villagesports.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour running festival

Running Festival entries open

Running Festival entries open

ENTRIES are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

Whale watching season is on in earnest

Humpback whales are being spotted off the Coffs Coast as they continue their migration north.

Number of migrating whales heading past Coffs Coast is increasing.

Nice day to plan a white wedding

CALLING ALL BRIDES-TO-BE: The Advocate Wedding Expo will be held next weekend at Bonville.

The 14th Coffs Coast Wedding Expo will be held on Sunday, June 4.

Coffs Coast goes under in latest sea level rise study

WORST CASE: The worst-case 2m sea level rise prediction for Coffs Harbour in 2100.

Parts of our beloved coast might be underwater by the next century

Local Partners

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Pool leaseholder tender process 'normal'

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

IF AUSTRALIA does have a tall poppy syndrome, Mia Freedman has most certainly been a victim.

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Bello Winter Music warms up

Husky.

Cracking line-up secured for Bello Winter Music Festival

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet?

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

Gardeners and Entertainers Read On...

8 Rigoni Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Located in a quiet street of quality homes, This is a fully fenced 713m2 block with an immaculate, spacious 4 bedroom family home with built-in robes, ensuite and...

Perfect First Home

2/17 Abel Tasman Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Stop searching, this home is a good sized three bedroom starting out or slowing down package. With an easy living open plan design, opening out to a large private...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Peace and Privacy, an Immaculate Country Home

221 Mardells Road, Bucca 2450

House 4 1 2 $729,000

This is a one acre immaculate property perfectly located only 15 mins to Coffs Harbour Town Centre, or only 12 mins to the Moonee Beach Shopping Centre and...

Privacy, Position and People Friendly!

29 Crown Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 1 $499,000 ...

This cleverly designed stylish home has total privacy from neighbours. Renovated throughout in a very tasteful fashion, this three bedroom one large bathroom home...

Affordable and brand new by the town centre.

1-5/36 Elizabeth Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $399,000 ...

Stop searching for that brand new and affordable home walking distance to town. This is an excellent opportunity for investors, first home buyers or owner...

Too Good Of An Opportunity To Miss! View Today!!

16 Coombar Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $699,000 ...

Current City Planning Means This Property Is Ripe For Capital Gain Do you have a family and you looking for easy living close to the famous Digger's beach? Are...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!