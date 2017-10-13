Running Festival donates to local charities

GREAT CAUSE: Members of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, event sponsors and the worthy recipients of the Coffs Harbour Running Festival proceeds.

GREAT CAUSE: Members of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, event sponsors and the worthy recipients of the Coffs Harbour Running Festival proceeds. Sinclair Black

VILLAGE Sports, organisers of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, together with the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, are very excited to announce they've distributed $15,000 from the proceeds of last year's event to local charities and community groups.

At a special sponsors' function earlier this month, the funds were distributed to local charities and very worthy recipients, Early Connections, Camp Quality Coffs Harbour, Life Education and Coffs Coast Autism.

St John Ambulance, Friends of the Botanic Gardens and Friends of the Coffs Creek Walkway were also beneficiaries from the proceeds of the event.

Each of these organisations supports the event by providing volunteers to ensure its smooth operation. They assist with tasks such as managing the water stations, ensuring the track is in good shape and first aid.

More than 200 volunteers from the local community helped with the many tasks required to run an event of this magnitude including setting up and dismantling the finish chute, leading the runners around the course, registrations, marshalling, manning the water stations and running the barbecue.

More than 1200 competitors took part in this year's Running Festival held on Father's Day. Event Director Noel Phillips was thrilled with the success of last year's event.

"We had ideal running conditions, with mild temperatures to start and a warm, clear day. Everything ran very smoothly thanks to our huge team of volunteers and the feedback from all involved has been extremely positive," Phillips said.

"We welcomed two new sponsors this year, NRMA Insurance and Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast and we have had verbal confirmation from all our major sponsors that they will be back on board next year."

The Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge was once again a great success with $3500 being awarded to four local schools to spend on sporting equipment.

The date for next year's Bendigo Bank Running Festival is September 9.