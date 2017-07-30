Running City2Surf again to raise funds for cause close to his heart

Bellingen runner Robert Gale at the finish line of last year's City2Surf race. Gale will again be running in a fortnight's time to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

BELLINGEN runner Robert Gale is taking on The Sun-Herald City2Surf for a 10th time to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Considering he was diagnosed with myelofibrosis and he had a bone marrow transplant in 2002, Gale's effort to enter the iconic run for a 10th time is an incredible feat.

Now in the all clear, Gale wants to help the Leukaemia Foundation because he and his family received support services - including free accommodation and hospital visits.

Robert is taking on the 14km course on Sunday, August 13 and working towards a fundraising target of $1000.

Today 35 people will be diagnosed with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related blood disorders and they'll turn to the Leukaemia Foundation for help.

The Foundation provides personalised care and support to patients and families living with a blood cancer diagnosis.

Its support services includes information, resources, education and support programs, transportation to and from hospital, a 'home-away-from-home' in the Foundation's fully furnished accommodation close to major hospitals, practical assistance and emotional support.

All services are provided at no cost to patients or their family. We also have an ongoing commitment to funding cutting edge Australian research to improve treatments and find cures.

The Leukaemia Foundation receives no ongoing government funding and is incredibly grateful for the community's generous support.

It's thanks to the efforts of people like Robert Gale who allow the Foundation to continue its important work.

Join people like Robert Gale and get your blood pumping for blood cancer at getyourbloodpumping.com/upcoming-events. Alternatively you can show your support to Robert Gale by donating to his run at https://city2surf2017.everydayhero.com/au/rob-gale.