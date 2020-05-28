Menu
Simon Bekiri is accused of cutting off his monitoring bracelet and fleeing.
Crime

Runaway ex-bikie flees house arrest

by Phoebe Loomes
28th May 2020 10:06 AM

Police are on the hunt for a fugitive who fled from home detention after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet in South Australia.

Simon Bekiri, a former member of the Finks motorcycle gang, was granted strict conditional bail after being charged over a shooting and bashing in Adelaide's western suburbs in September last year.

Bekiri, 38, had been arrested at Sydney Airport after arriving back in Australia from Thailand. He was extradited by SA Police to Adelaide but was granted home detention bail on the condition of being monitored with an ankle bracelet.

Simon Bekiri being arrested by arrested by Strike Force Raptor detectives in March. Picture: NSW Police
It's now been alleged he's cut his monitoring bracelet off and is on the run in a white Mercedes.

Police have issued a warrant for Bekiri's arrest, urging anyone with assistance to contact police.

The former bikie was due in court today and his lawyer reportedly told the magistrate a debtor was seeking payments from Bekiri.

Wanted man Simon Bekiri Picture: SA Police
He is described as being 38 years old, 172cm tall, with a solid build and weighing 90kg. He has short brown hair and was last known to have a goatee.

He is believed to be travelling in a white Mercedes with the registration S774-BWV.

Anyone with information, or who sees the white Mercedes, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Runaway ex-bikie flees house arrest

