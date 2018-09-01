Run with a spring in your step

SPRING has sprung and what better way to enjoy it than by taking in the beautiful Coffs Creek while participating in Coffs Harbour's favourite fun run.

Next weekend's Bendigo Bank Running Festival is a great day out for everyone with plenty on offer including four different events to choose from, entertainment, food and drink and a huge range of random prize draws.

While you're running or walking around the course, enjoy the uplifting sounds of the Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums and the cheers from the crowd as you make your way down the finish chute.

Enjoy a massage courtesy of Coffs Coast Sports Physiotherapy after your event and sample the delicious coffee and barbecue breakfast from the Rotary crew.

Also available in the event village will be the talented Trudy Smith bringing smiles to kids big and small with her clever face painting designs.

You'll also find a large selection of merchandise including event T-shirts and singlets and running gear from Athletes Foot.

For those who love a big red engine, the Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue Unit will be on hand with their truck to help raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease.

Kids will have the opportunity to hop on board and chat with fire fighters about fire safety in the community.

Put on your best smile in the Southern Cross University Kombi van where there will be a portable photo booth set up for the day and images can be shared via social media.

Marathon legend Steve Moneghetti will be on hand again as the event ambassador.

Steve is always up for a chat and happy to provide running tips or share his wealth of knowledge about exercise, nutrition and life experiences.

"And if this isn't enough to entice you there are a stack of great prizes on offer just for taking part,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"We have some fun outdoor experiences from Treetops Adventures and Dolphin Marine Magic.

"Also on offer are Genesis Gym memberships, Brooks Running Shoes and Athletes Foot vouchers.

"For those seeking some rest and relaxation there are some wonderful accommodation prizes courtesy of Bonville Golf Resort and Aanuka Beach Resort as well as dining vouchers from Anchor's Wharf Café.”

The event offers something for all ages and abilities with 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km distances all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway, and finisher medals for all those competitors who cross the line in the half marathon event.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, September 9 is a great day out for everyone.

So come along to the Coffs Harbour Showground next weekend and join in the fun.

There are no entries on race day so enter online before the day or opt for a late entry on Saturday.

Enter now at villagesports.com.au