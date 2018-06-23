Run to beat chill

SUPER HAPPY: Making it to the end of your division is a huge thrill.

SUPER HAPPY: Making it to the end of your division is a huge thrill. Nashyspix.com

WINTER may make it hard to get moving but if you need motivation enter the annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 9 and start training.

Running outside in the cold air can be invigorating, not to mention the endorphins it releases.

The unique off-road event has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the scenic Coffs Creek Walkway.

With 11 weeks to go, race director Noel Phillips said there is still plenty of time to set a goal and kick start your training program.

"For motivation Coffs Harbour park run is an excellent option,” he said.

"It's a free, timed 5km event open to runners and walkers of all standards and takes place at 7am every Saturday morning from Park Beach Reserve next to the Surf Club.

"A great way of assessing where your running fitness is at and testing yourself against others and the clock before deciding which distance to compete in at the festival”

Another option is the RETRO group running session at 6am on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fitzroy Oval with coach Andrew Rowlings providing technique advice and tips to all comers.

The Mid North Coast Cross Country series provides one more opportunity to run with others and events are held at a different location around the Coffs Coast each Sunday morning.

Commencing at 9am it offers 2km, 5km and 10km timed fun runs for all ages and levels of experience.

Upcoming events include Corindi, Diggers Beach, Sandy Beach, and Woolgoolga.

"Whatever keeps you motivated and moving during winter the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is a great goal to work towards.

"Entries for the event are now open with early bird prices available until the end of July.”