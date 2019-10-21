Menu
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
News

'Run off the road': Man injured on New England Highway

Bianca Hrovat
19th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
A MAN has been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the New England Highway last night.

The car "appears to have run off the road" near Ballandean at around 3.40am, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

The man was conscious when police arrived at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Stanthorpe Hospital.

According to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the man suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

ambulance ballandean car crash new england highway police rollover stanthorpe hospital
Warwick Daily News

