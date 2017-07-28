23°
Run in for early bird specials

28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
NEVER TOO OLD: 81-year-old Tom Hulbert crosses the line in last year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival 10km event.
NEVER TOO OLD: 81-year-old Tom Hulbert crosses the line in last year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival 10km event. Brad Greenshields

ORGANISERS of this year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival encourage all those planning on taking part in the event to enter by Monday to take advantage of the early bird prices.

"We are very lucky to have an event of this calibre on our doorstep where competitors pay a fraction of the cost of a similar event in the cities and by entering early they will save even more,” event director Sinclair Black said.

The Bendigo Bank Running Festival on Sunday, September 3 offers four different distances all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway.

There is the two-lap Beachside Radiology Half Marathon, the Mike Blewitt Ford 10km Fun Run, the NRMA Insurance 5km run/walk and the Key Employment 3km Family Fun run/walk through the Botanic Gardens.

"Conditions have been perfect for getting out and running with mild weather and sunny skies, and the days will only get longer between now and the event, making it easier to get up early and train before work or school,” Sinclair said.

"We are very excited to have a new partner on board this year, NRMA Insurance, who will be sponsoring the 5km event.”

The Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge is on again and open to primary and high school students. Four local schools will be awarded a share of $3,000 to spend on sports equipment.

To be in the running, students simply have to select their school from a dropdown menu when they enter.

All runners go in the draw for random prizes and help to raise funds for local children's charities like Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Early Connections and Camp Quality.

To take advantage of the early bird prices, enter now at villagesports.com.au.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour running festival

