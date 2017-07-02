19°
Opinion

Run-down complex and event parking frustrate readers

2nd Jul 2017 3:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THUMBS UP to Blake Oakfield for saving a little girl who nearly lost her arm and her life you're a true hero Blake who deserves an award for the bravery you showed to save that girl from the claws of death.

 

THUMBS DOWN to the owner of the land that the Cinema, Greenhouse Tavern, Red Rooster etc occupy.
The infrastructure and buildings are so run down and roads potholed, the car parks are ramshackle and it is all poorly lit. It looks derelict. Why is he not compelled to maintain it to a presentable standard. Coffs is not a rich town but we are better than this.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Well said. It looks horrendous and unsightly for the locals that live here never mind the message it sends to visitors.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: The old Sizzler building is a disgrace and so is the lack of garden maintenance. The whole place is embarrassing.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: An eyesore!

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: I agree it looks appalling.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: It now looks like a slum. I cry for the gorgeous gardens that used to be there when the land was a motel.

 

THUMBS UP to the young boy who found twenty dollars at the chilli festival and tried to find its owner. Very honest of him.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Love this ! . . . Did he find the owner ? . . . I wonder how many others would have just pocketed it . . .

 

THUMBS UP to local volunteers in our area that make events such as last Saturday's Boambee East Winter Solstice and today's Sawtell Chilli Festival such successes.

 

THUMBS DOWN to the tradesman renovating the new Kmart smoking outside the Big W entrance in the carpark, show some respect and move well away from the doors where non smokers and kids are walking.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Same thing happened at Toormina Gardens.

 

THUMBS UP to all volunteers. No matter where you are helping out. Any help is better then none. Also thumbs up to all medical staff that are day in and day out helping others. Without these people life would be hard.

 

THUMBS DOWN to the chilli festival and its organisation we came down looking forward to attending and couldn't get within an inch of the place no parking anywhere at all within kilometres and let alone the crowds very poorly managed had no choice but to drive away due to no parking availability.

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: What do you suggest ... bulldozing parts of Sawtell? Sorry you missed out, but there was plenty off parking in the morning. 

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: What do you suggest ... bulldozing parts of Sawtell? Sorry you missed out, but there was plenty of parking in the morning.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Why don't they run a shuttle bus from the university.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: No I don't suggest that what I was suggesting is that there are parking officials directing traffic as there is with other things like this that happen in Coffs Harbour and that's absolutely Fantastic that there was plenty of parking.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: It's like that every year. We went at 3pm yesterday and still had to park 2ks away.      

 

THUMBS UP: The Freedom RefUGee feast was fantastic. Great community spirit, so much food shared,performances to warm your heart and so many smiling faces. Coffs Central was the perfect venue space as well.      

 

THUMBS UP to Nadeen Todd for sitting with me through a stressful medical appointment and then taking me out to lunch. It's so nice to have loyal friends that will stick by you, especially in a small community like Coramba.      

 

THUMBS UP to the parents of the Coffs Harbour Joey Scout Mob! Your extra support this term has been amazing and I am truly blessed to be able to enrich your children's lives by being their Joey Scout Leader. Here's to what was a fantastic Term 2 and here's to an even more amazing Term 3.      

 

THUMBS DOWN to a local radio station for their breakfast show promo putting down an already struggling rugby league club. Surely they could find something humorous to use instead of putting crap on a sporting team?      

 

THUMBS UP to Mark at Boambee Swimcare. He's just amazing with the little ones and teaching them skills for life. Can't wait to return next term.      

 

THUMBS DOWN to the motorists who continue to cross double lines on Park Ave just to get a park on the other side of the road, it's illegal and dangerous.  

 

THUMBS DOWN to the too small mirror on Gayle Street, Coramba opposite Dorrigo Street. At this time of year with the frost it is impossible to see oncoming traffic and at other times of the year it is very difficult to see oncoming traffic.      

 

A HUGE THUMBS UP to Diane who works at Andrew Fraser's office for your wonderful help.Your kindness is much appreciated.       

 

THUMBS DOWN to people at Sawtell Chilli Festival who parked in 4th avenue all the way along the street where it clearly shows no parking and made it near impossible for it to be two way traffic and shame on council for not policing it would've made a fortune on genuine parking tickets today.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Yes was bad. Took forever to get down that road. Had to stop for a never ending line of traffic to come around the corner before we could keep going.   Yes where were they today to book everyone parked down the street on the wrong side of the road bloody ridiculous.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Yeah ridiculous I was waiting for a car coming the opposite way to collect my mirror.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: It's the same every year they seem to suspend booking people for parking infringements in Sawtell for the day.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Yeah well can guarantee if my car gets damaged because of it I'll be hitting council up for the repair.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Good luck with that lol      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Couldn't the school playground be used for parking and the p and c direct cars in and make money? Could be a win win for everyone in the community- bit of planning ahead.      

 

REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: 20 people parked in No parking and the same when the whale died. Police came out both times. Residents cannot get in or out of their homes.      

 

THUMBS UP to Mr Intolerables down on Harbour Drive. Best curry I've had in ages.   Great service as well.       REPLY VIA FACEBOOK: Thanks Shannon, glad you liked it, Joel.      

 

THUMBS UP to all the nurses out there who help people every day.    

 

 THUMBS UP to Joshua James for being an outstanding community member.      

 

THUMBS UP to all involved in the next musical,' Sound of Music' at Jetty Theatre.      

 

THUMBS DOWN to motorists who don't know the road rules, what give way signs mean or how to use a roundabout.      

THUMBS DOWN to the people that take their dogs to the chilli fest. Seriously so stupid and no need for it.      

 

THUMBS DOWN to the 'The Advocate' for printing the same quiz a week later. (1/7/17).      

 

THUMBS UP to the 'The Advocate' for the return of the quiz. (24/6/17)  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs coast advocate letters to the editor opinion

"Landmark" laws to protect NSW's biosecurity kick in

"Landmark" laws to protect NSW's biosecurity kick in

Laws call for community to tip-off authorities on biosecurity threats.

Working towards a legacy for the future

EMBRACING LIFE: Diana Ryall AM has spent her working life doing jobs she loves.

Everyone should write their epitaph at about 50 years old

Sawtell proves to be the hottest place on the Coffs Coast

HOT STUFF: Ross Bailey was selling his hot product - chilli plants at the Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival on July 1, 2017.

Winter warmer gets served up on the streets of Sawtell

Crime watch and police news on the Coffs Coast

NSW Police generic

News from the beat with Coffs Clarence and Mid North Coast police.

Local Partners

Heart-stopping showcase for a great cause

"I love Lismore and am always keen to be part of the positive aspects of our region": Northern Star reporter one of 11 Stars to shine in must-see show.

Les the brickie loved his music

The late Les Bruton.

Tribute to the late and great Les Bruton

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

The Chilli Fest is back once again.

Looking for things to do this week? Here's a list.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

Personal touch for club debut

GHOSTLY: Kristen Stewart in a role unlike any other.

Benefits of Screenwave International Film Festival Club

Dancing for donations

The couples taking part in Dancing with the Stars Coffs Coast.

Everyday Coffs locals to dance for cancer

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

VIDEO: The path less travelled

SPECIAL SCREENING: Rob Henry takes you to a another world in his documentary

Aussie surfer creates thought-provoking docu on forgotten culture.

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1-14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $399,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 Auction 8th July...

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

Beachside Townhouse With Views!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $425,000

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, the property is only a 5 minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,090,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Convenience Plus, Generous Central Coffs Townhouse

7/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $289,000 ...

Spacious two bedroom unit, positioned just from the Coffs Harbour CBD! Generous size bedrooms, original bathroom with freshly renovated kitchen and laundry and a...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready, set, go for first home buyers

GRAND OPPORTUNITY: New incentives for first home buyers have come into effect.

How much can first home buyers save?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

An escape that's close to it all

This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!