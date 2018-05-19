English Premier League powerhouse opens door to Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho has sensationally opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United.

The Real Madrid forward has repeatedly been linked with a move back to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils boss has revealed he could not reject the chance to sign him.

Ronaldo is a folk legend in Manchester, netting 118 goals in his six-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho and Ronaldo have worked closely together before, winning a La Liga title together with Real Madrid in the 2011-12 season, so a move back to United could seem more appealing than ever right now.