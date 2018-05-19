Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jose Mourinho has sensationally opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho has sensationally opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United.
Soccer

English Premier League powerhouse opens door to Ronaldo

by Max Sherry
19th May 2018 3:13 PM

JOSE Mourinho has sensationally opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Real Madrid forward has repeatedly been linked with a move back to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils boss has revealed he could not reject the chance to sign him.

Ronaldo is a folk legend in Manchester, netting 118 goals in his six-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho and Ronaldo have worked closely together before, winning a La Liga title together with Real Madrid in the 2011-12 season, so a move back to United could seem more appealing than ever right now.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United.

Related Items

epl jose mourinho manchester united premier league ronaldo

Top Stories

    Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    premium_icon Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    News The NSW Government's plan to save koalas is under heavy scrutiny.

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

    News Discussion paper seeks answer to Bellingen's housing future

    Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    premium_icon Urunga steps 'Back to the Future'

    News New becomes old in Urunga mural.

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Tilly's Meteor-ic rise through cricket ranks

    Cricket Former Jetty High student signs contract to play with ACT Meteors.

    Local Partners