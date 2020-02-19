Menu
Coffs Harbour City Council, Council Chambers. Photo by Trevor Veale
News

Rumour mill in overdrive in lead up to council elections

Janine Watson
19th Feb 2020 1:18 PM
"Full stop I will not be running for Council. Despite rumours being posted all over the place."

This was Andrew Fraser's response to widespread rumours he would be running for Coffs Harbour City Council, with his eye on the Mayoral position, at the local government elections in September.

"People have stopped me in the street to ask me to run. They want me to run on a platform of holding council to account for what they have done and continue to do with this unneeded expense of new Council chambers."

 

Coffs Harbour City Councillors pictured during a meeting in July last year when the controversial Cultural and Civic Space was on the agenda.
He has been a vocal critic of Council's Cultural and Civic Space describing it as "the greatest waste of money ever seen".

The issue has split Councillors four:four with one admitting recently that it "will be challenging to move ahead" 

Mr Fraser was the Member for Coffs Harbour from 1990 up until his retirement at last year's State Government election.

"I'm sorry; I have had twenty-eight-and-a-half years of public life. The best way to move forward is to get a whole new council.

"I've got lots of interests in other organisations that keep me very busy."

 

Marian Partos, Ann Leonard, Andrew Fraser, Fran Stevenson and Steve Gooley with the petition to halt the Cultural and Civic Space.
Mr Fraser is on a number of boards including Rally Australia and Director to the board of Golf NSW.

When speaking with the Advocate he also quelled another rumour - that he would soon take up a lucrative board position on a berry growing association.

"No I won't be on any board in relation to the blueberry industry. I don't have any expertise in that area.

"The rumour mill is in overdrive in Coffs Harbour at the moment. It is in overdrive all the time."

The majority of current Councillors are yet to clearly state their intentions at the Local Government elections in September.

REVEALED: Who will run again at the next election?

 

Tony Judge
Tony Judge

Earlier this month a new name was thrown into the ring with Woolgoolga local Tony Judge declaring his intention to run as a Labor candidate.

All of the 128 local councils in NSW will hold general elections on September 12.

