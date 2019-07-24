Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

Richmond MP Justine Elliot has called on the government to rule out a nuclear power station for Northern NSW.

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has called on the Federal Government to rule out the possibility of a nuclear power station on the Northern Rivers.

During question time in parliament on Tuesday, Ms Elliot asked: "My question is to the Minister for Energy. Does he rule out a nuclear power station being built in northern New South Wales or on the Gold Coast?"

Energy Minister Angus Taylor responded, saying he was "delighted" to receive the question from the Oppositon, "because during the election campaign they steadfastly refused to answer questions about their real plan, which was to establish a carbon tax, double the price of electricity and triple the price of gas for all Australians".

After repeated interjections, Speaker Tony Smith ordered Solomon MP Luke Gosling to leave the chamber.

"The government's priority is getting energy prices down for all Australians, hard-working households and small businesses, while we keep the lights on," Mr Taylor said.

"We've steadfastly said that we will focus on outcomes, not the fuel source."

"We currently have a moratorium on nuclear power generation in Australia, and the government has no plans to change that.

"We always approach these things with an open mind."

Opposition members then interjected, but Mr Taylor continued, saying the governemnt did not plan to change the moratorium.

"It's as simple as that. That's the position.

"But I'll tell you what we will do.

"We will steadfastly focus on affordable, reliable energy for all Australians and we will not put in place policies that are going to double the price of electricity and triple the price of gas, as those opposite proposed at the last election."