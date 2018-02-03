Rugby rivals go head to head

STARTING AGAIN: The season doesn't start until April 7 but both the SCU Marlins and Coffs Snappers will be playing in the Crescent Heads 7s today.

STARTING AGAIN: The season doesn't start until April 7 but both the SCU Marlins and Coffs Snappers will be playing in the Crescent Heads 7s today. Brad Greenshields

TODAY marks the the traditional start of the MNC Rugby year.

Both reigning premiers, the SCU Marlins, and cross town rivals, the Coffs Snappers, will be heading down the Pacific Highway this morning to play in the Crescent Head 7s.

The Snappers are more advanced in their pre-season than the Marlins and are likely to feature heavily in the finals at the end of the day.

With the help of fitness trainer Phil Atkinson at Brand New Me, the Snappers believe they will hit the field when the season starts on April 7 the fittest they have ever been.

The Snappers will be without the services of dynamic young brothers Brannon Murray and Lloyd Simms-Chambers, who will be representing the Northern NSW Hogs.

The Hogs recently played in Darwin where they had the opportunity to play an Aussie sevens team.