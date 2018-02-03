Menu
Login
Sport

Rugby rivals go head to head

STARTING AGAIN: The season doesn't start until April 7 but both the SCU Marlins and Coffs Snappers will be playing in the Crescent Heads 7s today.
STARTING AGAIN: The season doesn't start until April 7 but both the SCU Marlins and Coffs Snappers will be playing in the Crescent Heads 7s today. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

TODAY marks the the traditional start of the MNC Rugby year.

Both reigning premiers, the SCU Marlins, and cross town rivals, the Coffs Snappers, will be heading down the Pacific Highway this morning to play in the Crescent Head 7s.

The Snappers are more advanced in their pre-season than the Marlins and are likely to feature heavily in the finals at the end of the day.

With the help of fitness trainer Phil Atkinson at Brand New Me, the Snappers believe they will hit the field when the season starts on April 7 the fittest they have ever been.

The Snappers will be without the services of dynamic young brothers Brannon Murray and Lloyd Simms-Chambers, who will be representing the Northern NSW Hogs.

The Hogs recently played in Darwin where they had the opportunity to play an Aussie sevens team.

Topics:  coffs snappers crescent head 7s rugby rugby 7s rugby sevens rugby union scu marlins

Coffs Coast Advocate
Great Koala park is not the answer

Great Koala park is not the answer

TED Vaughan wants to protect koalas but he is against the Great Koala National Park.

Drivers fear it will be the death knell for taxis

OPPOSITION: NSW Taxi Council CEO Martin Rogers with taxi company owners Bob Jones and Allan Clulow.

Taxi industry opposes IPART changes on the Coffs Coast

Top ticket for Coffs cricket

David Angus has a busy weekend ahead with a couple of important matches to be played.

COFFS Harbour's rep team one win away from interdistrict final.

Sydney Swans setting up camp again in Coffs Harbour

WELCOME: Swans ruckman Callum Sinclair is coming to Coffs with his teammates .

The Sydney Swans are about to set down roots in our region.

Local Partners

Storm, Tigers to play northern opponents in FFA Cup openers

BOTH the Northern Storm and Coffs Coast Tigers will be headed north to play in the opening round of the FFA Cup.

Crowds line Harbour Drive for Queen's Baton

Mick Maley carries the Queen's Baton through the Jetty Foreshores as the relay makes its way toward the Coffs Harbour city centre.

Queen's Baton particpants overwhelmed by crowd numbers along route.

‘Demon’ takes world No.5 to the brink

Rising Aussie tennis star Alex de Minaur lost in five sets to world number five Alex Zverev.

Alex de Minaur loses in thrilling Davis Cup debut.