Rugby rhymer to share love of painting and poetry

MANY SKILLS: Rugby legend Geoff Mould will share his love of the arts on World Poetry Day. Trevor Veale

CELEBRATED rugby coach Geoff Mould is a man of many talents.

Apart from nurturing brilliant behaviour on the sporting field, the amiable octogenerian sparked a love of the arts during his teaching career, particularly through a passion for painting and poetry which he continues to share with the world.

Geoff will help Coffs Harbour Regional Museum mark World Poetry Day on March 21 by headlining an open mic session where local bards will perform their own or other sea themed poems.

It's also a celebration of the exhibition Rime of the Ancient Mariner featuring paintings by Geoff.

Poet John Bennett will conduct a Q&A conversation with the grand old man of rugby about his life in sport and art, his exhibition and reflections on the Rime of the Ancient Mariner, the epic poem by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

The event starts at 5.30pm and admission is free but as light refreshments will be served bookings are essential by contacting the museum.