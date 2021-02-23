RUGBY LEAGUE: Who’s in/out for 2021 Group 2 competition

IN OR OUT: Group 2 rugby league will feature seven teams in first grade which will kick off on April 17 this year.

IN OR OUT: Group 2 rugby league will feature seven teams in first grade which will kick off on April 17 this year.

While local fans had little to cheer about after the cancellation of the 2020 season, a return to on-field action is just around the corner for Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League.

Officials from all Group 2 clubs met on Monday night to iron out the details of the upcoming season, as well as a pre-season competition set to kick off next month.

However, two teams confirmed their withdrawal from the Group 2 competition this season, with Nambucca Heads Roosters and Orara Valley Axemen unable to find sufficient numbers to field senior grade teams.

Group 2 hierarchy confirmed this morning this year's competition will be made up of seven teams, set to start on the weekend of April 17, 2021.

The pre-season competition has been reduced to a three-week competition starting on March 13, 2021.

The withdrawal of Nambucca Heads and Orara Valley will mean a revised pre-season competition draw will be released soon.

South Grafton Rebels officials have already confirmed their home games will be played at Hay Street Rugby Union Fields in South Grafton, to avoid clashing with the final series of the Clarence River Cricket Association first grade competition, which will be played at McKittrick Park.