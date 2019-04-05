Rugby league funny man coming to town

COMEDIC GENIUS: Bryan Fletcher during his NRL days with the Rabbitohs. Fletcher will be in Coffs next weekend.

COMEDIC GENIUS: Bryan Fletcher during his NRL days with the Rabbitohs. Fletcher will be in Coffs next weekend. Contributed

RUGBY LEAUGE: He may have been a bruising back-rower on the field, but since hanging up the boots Bryan Fletcher has become undoubtedly the funniest man in rugby league.

Appearing regularly on Fox League programs such as The Late Show with Matty Johns and Sunday Night with Matty Johns, Fletcher and partner in crime Nathan Hindmarsh have left viewers in stitches for more than six years.

Now the former Australian and New South Wales representative is bringing his gift of the gab to Coffs Harbour for a special sportsman night at the Coffs Hotel.

The night is being put on by the hotel in conjunction with the Orara Valley Axemen.

"Last year we had Andrew Johns come up and everyone liked him, so we thought we'd bring Bryan Fletcher up this year because of his popularity,” Coffs Hotel publican Marty Phillips said.

"I think it will be a humorous night with Fletcher telling stories from his playing days.

"Everyone's welcome to come along so bring your friends, have some dinner and have a laugh with Bryan.”

Fletcher played 180 NRL games for the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs games during his career as well as 55 English Super League games for the Wigan Warriors.

Tickets for the evening are $50 each and include beer and nibbles.

Tickets can be purchased at stickytickets.com.au, at the Coffs Hotel or by calling 66523817.

The event begins at 6pm on Saturday, April 13.