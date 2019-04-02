Rugby is back in the game thanks to a new initiative

BIG MOTOR: Australia's Dominique Du Toit in action in the women's pool match against France at the Sydney Sevens earlier this year. Du Toit is in town this Friday.

BIG MOTOR: Australia's Dominique Du Toit in action in the women's pool match against France at the Sydney Sevens earlier this year. Du Toit is in town this Friday. Mark Nolan

RUGBY UNION: The code may have lost a little traction on its rivals at the professional level, but rugby is as strong as ever locally according to Coffs Harbour Crusaders Junior Rugby Club president Paul Butcher.

With the senior Mid North Coast competition kicking off this weekend and the juniors hitting the field a month later, Rugby Australia is striking while the iron is hot.

The governing body have launched the Get into Rugby Club, an initiative to lure new participants to the sport with the long-term ambition of increasing player numbers across both the 15-man game and rugby 7s.

More than 30 clubs across the country have put their hand up to facilitate the program, including the Crusaders.

"For Coffs Harbour we have had 145 kids participate in the program over the last three weeks,” Butcher said.

"It's amazing to see these kids and their families enjoying a pre-season program. Not only are they getting the benefit of rugby on the field, they are forming new friendships off the field.”

This Friday the program is set to click up a gear, as Australian 7s player Dominque Du Tiot comes to town.

The 21-year-old has been part of the Australian squad since 2016 and was a member of the team which won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year.

"Our Australian representative rugby players are more than happy to come back to grassroots levels and help out,” Butcher said.

"Dominique will love her time with the kids as they will with her.”

Du Tiot will be at Coffs Rugby Park from 5-6.30pm. Juniors who haven't signed up yet need to be at the ground at 4.30pm.

The program ends in two weeks before the junior season starts on Friday, May 5. Butcher is predicting 2019 will be a big one for the region's youngsters.

"We have more than 250 kids running around every Friday night in Coffs Harbour. Having kids involved and playing no matter what their ability and background is our number one property. Our numbers have grown hugely the last few years and we cant see that stopping.”

A Coffs Crusaders Fun Day is also being held this Sunday from 1.30-3.30pm at Coffs Rugby Park and doubles as a registration day for the upcoming season.