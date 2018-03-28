Menu
Coffs Rugby Snappers scrumhalf Lloyd Simms-Chambers has been named as one of two vice-captains of the MNC Rugby Axemen representative team.
Rugby Union

Rugby honours for best Snappers and Marlins

Brad Greenshields
by
28th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

A YOUNG Coffs Snappers player will be helping to lead the way as Mid North Coast Rugby takes its historic first steps into the top division of the Country Championships next month.

Lloyd Simms-Chambers has been named as vice-captain of the 31-man MNC Rugby Axemen squad which will be taking on perennial powerhouses Newcastle, Central Coast and Illawarra in Warren.

Simms-Chambers isn't the only local player who'll be wearing the Axemen jersey next month.

Reigning premier the SCU Marlins have four members of their team in the squad with selectors calling up Sam Callow, Tim Anderson, AJ Gilbert and Ed Cordingley.

Simms-Chambers has five Snappers teammates in the squad including his backline partners in crime Zac Cross and Brannon Murray.

James Bellamy, Joe De Dassel and Jesse Kirkland are the three Snappers forwards who've earned representative honours.

Coffs Coast Advocate
