Rugby girls taken on their merit

SCU Marlins womens rugby player Greta Smith has been selected in the NSW Country Merit team. Brad Greenshields

THIS pair is only new to women's rugby but their passion for the sport is already strong.

SCU Marlins pair Lauren Linton and Greta Smith performed so well for MNC Rugby at the Country Championships in Warren that they were selected in a NSW Country Merit team.

When they talk about the sport it's not hard to see why.

Lauren is a former basketballer while netball is Greta's background but they say hitting the rugby field is perfect for them.

"It's just the fact that coming from a sport where there's not much physicality and then actually being able to get out there and actually have a real go without hurting anyone,” Greta said.

"You don't even get penalised unless it's dangerous,” Lauren added.

"I played 12 years of basketball and I was alwayd getting in trouble for being aggressive on the court. Then I transferred over to a little bit of gym and crossfit.

"I didn't think that wasmuch fun but then I found my medium which was rugby.

"I can do that quick agility and get my anger out in the one game and it's a quick game too.”

The Marlins team have been performing well this year and won Saturday's local derby against the Coffs Snappers 20-10.

A reason for the Marlins' success this year is not only Lauren and Greta being a force on the field but they've been acting as chief recruiters off it as well.

"All through the off season we were like "guys come play, come play',” Greta said.

"They'd say 'we don't know what we're doing' then we'd answer 'we don't know what we're doing either, so come and join and we're learning along the way'.”

Lauren said she didn't even know there was women's rugby in Coffs Harbour until she walked past a barbecue at the university.

Selection in the Country Merit squad is something Lauren, 25, and Greta, 19 this weekend, are really proud of.

Although the way they found out says so much about the modern world.

"We just found out from Facebook,” Lauren said.

"There was a photo with the squad listed on it and I thought 'oh my name's on there',” Greta added.