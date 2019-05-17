Sacked: Rugby Australia tears up Folau contract

ISRAEL Folau is expected to launch action against Rugby Australia in the Supreme Court after his $4 million contract was officially terminated today.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph, Folau will skip the option of a second code of conduct hearing and instead head straight to court, believing he has been unfairly dismissed due to his religious belief.

The panel of John West QC, Kate Eastman SC, and John Boultbee AM had already found Folau guilty of a high-level breach of RA's professional players' code of conduct for his religious post on April 10, and handed down their verdict that his actions warranted termination on Friday.

Folau is so resolute in his belief that he's being religiously persecuted, he will brush the option of a second code of conduct hearing to appeal a termination decision, and instead head straight to court.

Folau has already rejected a $1 million settlement offer by Rugby Australia, and it's now understood no amount of money will convince him to drop the case and walk away.

The 30-year-old Wallabies star wants to make a statement to the world, and money is not his primary objective, as he has stated recently during sermons at his church.

That creates a potentially catastrophic situation for RA, who have already spent more than $350,000 in legal fees attempting to sack Folau for his social media post vilifying homosexuals and other sinners on April 10.

It's estimated that a battle in court to resolve the matter could take up to 18 months, costing millions.

RA is already bracing for an $8 million shortfall in revenue next year due to reduced home Test matches in a World Cup year, while broadcast discussions indicate there could be rapidly reduced prices offered for the next television deal.