Rug up in a range of textures when cool weather hits

New mid-length coat, $79.99, from Cotton On.

In this part of the world we're blessed with kinder temperatures.

Rather than pull out our parkas, mittens and thermals as the seasons change, we simply throw on a stylish jacket or jumper when the temperature drops below 20 degrees (gasp) and away we go.

Winter is an opportunity to delight in accessorising in on-trend outerwear for the short few months of cooler forecasts.

Cotton On ladieswear trend forecaster Carlette Franco says this year the fashion will be all about getting snug in fuzz.

"Women will be seeing chunky, cosy and textural knits (in winter fashion),” Carlette says.

"There will be plenty of fleece and mock neck layering, along with statement jackets driven by heritage checks, cord and sherpa detailing.”

As for the lads, creative specialist Santiago Salgado says utility styles and long jackets will dominate the style scene.

"Men's key styles will be trucker jackets, trench coats and puffers,” he says. "Winter jackets and knits will be paired with denim bases.”

In colours, both men and women will be sporting earthy tones of maroon and brown with some playful tartan thrown in.

"Brown is the new black,” Carlette says.

"There will be plenty of chocolate browns, tans and beiges. There will also be colour pop highlights of fig, deep magenta and purple. Checks will be a popular print.”

More clothing requires more co-ordination, so Santiago has some advice to ensure your outfit is well assembled.

"Apply the following rule to ensure your outfit won't clash: printed top (jacket or knit), plain base; plain top, check and denim bases.

"For menswear, checks and teddy fleeces on top of denim bases are going to be huge this winter.”

Carlette predicts texture combinations mixing and matching fleece, denim, corduroy and knits will be in vogue and a great way to stand out from the crowd.

"Don't be afraid to wear texture on texture,” Carlette adds. "It will be this season's newness.”