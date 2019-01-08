Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
DOGHOUSE: Ian Gilbert Bell faced court yesterday charged with serious assault person over 60, after coming to the aid of a dog locked in a car at an Aldi carpark. Brian Cassidy
Ruff justice for man trying to help dog outside Aldi

Katie Hall
8th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
CONCERN over the safety of a pet locked in a vehicle at a Bundaberg supermarket carpark has landed a Bundy man in the doghouse.

Ian Gilbert Bell, 69, yesterday pleaded guilty to one charge of serious assault of a person over 60, after "pushing" another man at an Aldi carpark in Avoca last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Magistrate Neil Lavaring that in late September last year, Bell had "pushed" a 67-year-old man who allegedly insulted his wife during a confrontation.

Sen Const Klassen said Bell's wife had become worried about the safety of a dog they saw locked in a car.

It was heard Bell's wife noticed the dog as the couple parked their own car, and became concerned for its life.

Senior Constable Grant Klassen told the court when the owner of the dog returned to his car, Bell's wife confronted him.

The complainant then allegedly used strong profanity against Bell's wife.

Bell came to her defence, giving the second man "a little push to get away from his wife".

Sen Const Klassen said Bell had been "unaware" his actions would even be seen as assault.

"He said he did so (pushed the victim) because of language used towards his (Bell's) wife," Sen Const Klassen said.

Mr Larter said his client was almost 70, and had no criminal history against him.

He said it was extremely out of character for Bell to behave this way, and the event was unlikely to be repeated.

Mr Lavaring placed Bell on a 12-month good behaviour bond, with a penalty of $300.

aldi buncourt bundaberg dog in car ian gilbert bell magistrate neil lavaring police prosecutor grant klassen
Bundaberg News Mail

