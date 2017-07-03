Rude welcome: Holidaymakers witness two robberies in one day

Jy and Troy Lowrey assist officers after witnessing an armed robbery at a Park Beach service station.

A NEWCASTLE family holidaying on the Coffs Coast for the first time has bore witness to two robberies in one day.

Father Troy Lowrey claims the family were staying in one of eight cabins at Park Beach Caravan Park that were ransacked in the early morning of July 2.

The mass break-and-enter saw cash stolen from guests.

Later on in the afternoon, son Ky, 19, was riding his skateboard in the Park Beach area when he saw an armed robbery take place at an Ocean Parade service station.

"I was walking up the path and saw a guy walk into the shop, then I saw him run out and a lady with a broom running after him so I stopped and was like, what's going on?,” Ky said.

Police are now appealing for public assistance following the armed robbery.

Officers said the man entered the service station with a knife around 4pm on July 2, and threatened a staff member.

The staff member then handed over cash and cigarettes to the man before he fled the scene toward nearby bushland.

The employee was not injured.

"The young lad had a steak knife and was demanding money and tobacco,” recalled the employee.

Coffs/Clarence police have begin to investigate and would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170cm tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hooded jumper and black pants.