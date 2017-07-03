20°
News

Rude welcome: Holidaymakers witness two robberies in one day

Jasmine Minhas
| 3rd Jul 2017 2:15 PM
Jy and Troy Lowrey assist officers after witnessing an armed robbery at a Park Beach service station.
Jy and Troy Lowrey assist officers after witnessing an armed robbery at a Park Beach service station. Frank Redward

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A NEWCASTLE family holidaying on the Coffs Coast for the first time has bore witness to two robberies in one day.

Father Troy Lowrey claims the family were staying in one of eight cabins at Park Beach Caravan Park that were ransacked in the early morning of July 2.

The mass break-and-enter saw cash stolen from guests.

Later on in the afternoon, son Ky, 19, was riding his skateboard in the Park Beach area when he saw an armed robbery take place at an Ocean Parade service station.

"I was walking up the path and saw a guy walk into the shop, then I saw him run out and a lady with a broom running after him so I stopped and was like, what's going on?,” Ky said.

Police are now appealing for public assistance following the armed robbery.

Officers said the man entered the service station with a knife around 4pm on July 2, and threatened a staff member.

The staff member then handed over cash and cigarettes to the man before he fled the scene toward nearby bushland.

The employee was not injured.

"The young lad had a steak knife and was demanding money and tobacco,” recalled the employee.

Coffs/Clarence police have begin to investigate and would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170cm tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hooded jumper and black pants.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Innocent oversight or deliberate ploy?

Innocent oversight or deliberate ploy?

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Call to ban the bag as Plastic Free July begins

Plastic bag floating in the ocean

Greens call on NSW to join SA, TAS, NT, ACT and QLD in ban

Wild dog walks 500km in search of mate before disappearing

Midnight has his collar fitted.

Tale of a wild dog roaming around the Coffs Coast

BPW Coffs Coast empowering women with passion

PASSIONATE WOMEN: The Coffs Coast chapter of BPW stands united.

BPW Coffs Harbour is part of an international group empowering women

Local Partners

Garla ngarraangiya ngiyambandiya ngawaawa

Indigenous language will be the focus during this week's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Bellingen

Working towards a legacy for the future

EMBRACING LIFE: Diana Ryall AM has spent her working life doing jobs she loves.

Everyone should write their epitaph at about 50 years old

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

The Chilli Fest is back once again.

Looking for things to do this week? Here's a list.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today after winning The Voice crown last night.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Beautiful 40ha Property 15 Minutes from Dorrigo

1462 Tyringham Road, Bostobrick 2453

Rural 4 2 1 Price Upon...

This handsome, 4-bedroom/study, 2-bathroom, Federation-style home, with open-plan kitchen and large country-style walk-in pantry, is built of fine hardwood and...

WOW! Gold Coast comes to Nambucca. ONLY $357,000, Yes that is All!!!

2/4 Nelson Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Town House 2 2 1 $357,000

This is a magnificent dual occupancy or 2 bedroom en-suite unit, with views through the trees to the sea. Only moments from the Ocean, club and supermarket are...

Fabulous 5 bedroom family home...

51 Cavanba Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 3 2 $595,000 ...

On offer is a beautifully presented family home, boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including ensuite) and multiple living areas. Ideal for entertaining the large...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

Build 2 homes and Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... Sold

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready, set, go for first home buyers

GRAND OPPORTUNITY: New incentives for first home buyers have come into effect.

How much can first home buyers save?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

An escape that's close to it all

This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!