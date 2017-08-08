Rude welcome for visitors

Have you seen this car?

A TAMWORTH family caravanning on the Coffs Coast for the first time copped a rude shock when a thief took off with their car, which contained thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

The family of four, including children aged one and four, were camping at North Coast Holiday Parks Urunga Heads with friends from Brisbane when they said thieves ransacked the park on the morning of August 6.

Mother Linda Cork said she heard the car start at around 4.10am, which was worth around $65,000 including the extras they had installed.

"I heard the car start but by the time we ran outside and got to the boom gates the car disappeared,” Linda said.

"It's such an inconvenience. We had a lot in there including the baby car seats, thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, a brand new barbecue, my partner's wallet and all his work tools.

"On top of everything it was my partner's birthday the following day. He said seeing them drive away with more than $65,000 worth of stuff was pretty heartbreaking.”

Linda said word spread around quickly with many tenants revealing they also had precious items stolen, such as a fishing boat.

Linda added she doesn't expect to receive the car back but is hoping residents may be able to assist in tracking down the thief or thieves.

The car is described as a dark grey Toyota Hilux with alloy canopy and awning, with a white registration plate of BEN86N.